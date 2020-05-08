Seven more COVID-19 deaths in Bengal

Seven more deaths were reported in West Bengal due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 151. According to the government, 79 of them died of the viral infection and 72 due to “co-morbidities”. Of the seven, five deaths were reported from Kolkata. Of the 151 deaths, the city alone has accounted for 99 so far. The North 24 Paraganas have recorded 21 and Howrah 19 deaths.

The number of new infections in the past 24 hours was 92 and the number of cases stands at 1,548. The number of active cases is 1,101 and 296 people have been discharged after treatment.

Most of the new infections over the past few days were reported from Kolkata and Howrah. In the past 24 hours, the number of samples tested was 2,611 taking the count to 32,752. The number of samples tested per million stands at 362. The State government has dedicated 68 hospitals with 8,570 beds for treatment.