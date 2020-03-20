Coronavirus | Second case reported in Kolkata as student who returned from U.K. tests positive

Kolkata

20 March 2020 11:56 IST

The 22-year-old-student has been kept in isolation at the hospital of infectious diseases in central Kolkata

The second case of COVID-19 was reported in Kolkata on Friday morning as another student who returned from the U.K. tested positive.

A senior Health Department official told The Hindu that they came to know about it on Thursday night following tests.

“The patient returned to Kolkata on March 13 from London and tested positive,” the official said.

The 22-year-old-student has been kept in isolation at the hospital of infectious diseases in central Kolkata, the official said. He is a resident of south Kolkata.

Last Tuesday, the first case was reported when an 18-year-old student tested positive after returning from the U.K. on March 15.

It created a controversy as the student’s mother is a senior official in the State government. Questions were raised as to why he was not isolated as soon as he reached India.

The entire family and support staff were taken in for tests and kept in isolation.