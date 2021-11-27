Coronavirus | Rise in cases in Odisha institutions

The Odisha Government on Saturday directed all District Collectors to undertake constant and close surveillance of educational institutes following a spurt in infections in schools and colleges.

At a meeting involving Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary Raj Kumar Sharma and Special Relief Commissioner P. K. Jena, it was decided to discourage anyone with mildest of symptoms from attending classes.

As many as 26 girls in Chamakpur Residential School in Mayurbhanj district have tested positive for coronavirus. Swab samples of students have also been sent for confirmation. The infected students had symptoms of cold and cough.

Mayurbhanj district authority has been requested to declare the school as a containment zone. Rest of the students and staff of the residential school have been sent to isolation.

Similarly, 56 students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Burla tested positive for coronavirus.

Prior to this, COVID-19 infections were also reported from a high school in Sundargarh district and Navadoya School in Puri district.

District collectors have also been asked to carry out stringent monitoring of all international travelers, especially those from at risk countries.