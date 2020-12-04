Coronavirus | Recoveries surge in Maharashtra

Pune

04 December 2020 04:25 IST

8,066 more discharged; 5,182 new cases

COVID-19 recoveries outpaced fresh cases by a healthy margin on Thursday, with as many as 8,066 more patients being discharged across Maharashtra as opposed to 5,182 new cases. The total case tally now stands at 18,37,358, with the number of active cases dropping to 85,535.

The cumulative recoveries have crossed the 17 lakh mark to reach 17,03,274, with the State’s recovery rate rising to 92.7%. As many as 115 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 47,472.

“Of a total of 1,10,59,305 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,37,358 (case positivity rate of 16.61%) have returned positive, with nearly 70,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate stands at 2.58%.

878 cases in Mumbai

Pune district reported more than 750 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,55,698, while 13 deaths saw its total death toll reach 7,507. As per district administration figures, the active case figure has dipped slightly to 11,443, while its recovery rate incrementally rose to 94.26%. Mumbai city reported 878 new cases to take its total case load to 2,83,696, of which 14,076 are active. With 18 more fatalities, the city’s death toll has risen to 10,931.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 435 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,15,165, of which 4,295 are currently active. Nine deaths took the total death toll to 3,012.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported five deaths. As many as 163 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 52,892, of which 2,050 are active. Neighbouring Sangli reported 41 cases and a single death as the district’s reported cases reached 48,780, of which just 455 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,715.

Kolhapur reported 19 cases and two deaths as its total case tally reached 48,595. Its active case tally has reduced drastically to just 99. The total death toll has reached 1,647.

350 cases in Nashik

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 350 cases and six deaths as its total case tally reached 106,274, of which 2,221 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,736.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported a little over 40 cases and a single death as its total case tally reached 55,163, of which only 1,130 are active, while its toll stood at 1,416.

Dr. Awate informed that currently a total of 5,48,137 people across the State are in home quarantine and 5,939 are in institutional quarantine facilities.