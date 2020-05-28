Coronavirus | Recoveries outnumber active patients in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR

An 85-year-old woman with frail health and 20 children below 14 are among the patients discharged from hospitals.

The people who recovered from COVID-19 outnumbered the active patients in Odisha for the first time on Wednesday.

The recovery rate crossed 50% mark when 79 more persons were discharged from hospitals pushing the number to 812.

The number of positive cases stood at 1,593 with detection of 76 cases in the districts. While 74 were detected in the quarantine centres, two were from the local community.

According to the State Health & Family Welfare department, the number of active cases stood at 774. Only seven have died of COVID-19 so far, the case fatality rate being negligible.

The State has been detecting more number of cases in May as many migrant workers returning from other States were testing positive.

In fact, 95% of the cases detected were from the quarantine centres set up at the panchayat level for institutional quarantine of the returnees.

For the past several days, the number of recoveries has almost been matching the number of new cases. Among the recovered were an 85-year-old woman with frail health and 20 children below 14 years.

Of the 30 districts, Rayagada remained the lone district without a single case so far.

The districts that had reported single-digit cases were Dhenkanal and Koraput seven each, Sambalpur five and Subarnapur, Bargarh and Nabarangpur one each.

The districts that had reported a large number of cases include Ganjam 368, Jajpur 242, Balasore 139, Bhadrak 106 and Khordha 99.

More than 3.36 lakh people have returned from other States by trains, buses and other vehicles during the past few weeks, according to the State government.

The State government decided to resume work on the Puri heritage corridor project in Puri and the Ekamra Kshetra project in Bhubaneswar by maintaining social distancing.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who reviewed the progress of these projects, directed the authorities to resume work from Friday by following government guidelines.