Coronavirus | Recorded cases continue to drop in Uttar Pradesh

The State witnessed a drop in cases for the 23rd consecutive day.

The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Uttar Pradesh continued to drop as the State on Sunday recorded only 4,844 new positive cases but the number of deaths in 24 hours lingered over 200.

It recorded 234 new deaths.

U.P. now has 84,880 active cases, of which 54,646 patients are in home isolation, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional Chief Secretary (Health).

This was the 23rd consecutive day on which the State recorded a drop in the active cases, said Mr. Prasad.

A fall of over 72% from the peak cases recorded on April 30, 3.10 lakh cases, he said.

The State tested over 3.17 lakh samples in 24 hours, its highest count.

Amid reports that people in some rural areas were hesitant to get vaccinated, Mr. Prasad appealed to people in the villages to not fall for any misleading propaganda. "Vaccine is fully safe and effective," he said