Coronavirus | Record spike of 506 COVID-19 cases in Goa

Goa on Sunday recorded 506 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike yet, State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

“We are discussing the issue with the Chief Minister, who has already announced that Goa will get a second COVID-19 hospital,” Mr. Rane said, adding that patients will be moved to the new facility set up in the sub-district hospital at Ponda in north Goa.

After chairing a meeting with health officials and medical experts, Mr. Rane said seven of the 10 patients undergoing plasma therapy are showing positive signs. He added that the State is not facing any shortage of medicines.

