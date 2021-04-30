Coronavirus | Rajasthan will need 365 MT oxygen in May

JAIPUR:

Situation may worsen as State witnesses peak of second wave, says State Health Minister

Rajasthan will need 365 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen during May and over 10,000 Remdesivir injections per day for treatment of COVID-19 patients, Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said here on Thursday. Mr. Sharma went to New Delhi earlier this week as a member of a Group of Ministers to raise the issue with the Centre.

Mr. Sharma sought the allocation of oxygen and essential medicines in accordance with the number of patients and active COVID-19 cases in the State. He said Rajasthan would also need 32 cryogenic tankers for transport and supply of oxygen to hospitals treating the serious COVID-19 patients.

The State has also demanded permission for railway transport to ensure quick supply of oxygen, as most of the life-saving gas plants are situated in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha. Mr. Sharma said the experts’ view was that the situation in the coming month might become worse with the State witnessing the peak of the second wave.

Against the sanctioned quantity of 67,000 Remdesivir injections for April, Rajasthan had received only 37,000 during the month, said the Minister. He said the State, which would need over 10,000 injections per day in May, would find it difficult to tackle the pandemic without the Centre’s assistance.

Besides, the State will need at least 7 crore doses of vaccines to inoculate people between 18 and 45 years of age. “If we get the vaccines on time, we can protect young people in the State against the infection. Rajasthan has a population of 3.25 crore of those above 18 years,” Mr. Sharma said, while pointing out that infrastructure for carrying out 7 lakh inoculations a day had been created in the State.

Rajasthan recorded 158 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, the highest so far in a single day, while 17,269 fresh infection cases were reported from all the 33 districts. Health infrastructure in Alwar, Jhunjhunu and Hanumangarh districts, sharing borders with Haryana, had come under strain with a large number of patients coming from Delhi and the neighbouring State.