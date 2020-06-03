Coronavirus | Rajasthan tops in virus management index

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma interacting with the members of a Central team in Jaipur.

JAIPUR

03 June 2020

While the doubling time in the country is 12 days, it stands at 18 days in the State, says Health Minister

Rajasthan has occupied first rank in the COVID-19 management index analysed for 10 States by the Central government, which included parameters such as active cases, recovered cases and mortality rate.

Though the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in the State is heading towards the 10,000-mark, the graph of active cases has been constantly declining.

Medical & Health Minister Raghu Sharma said here on Wednesday that the State had conducted 4.40 lakh diagnostic tests among the 35 lakh tests carried out in the country. “While the doubling time of COVID-19 infection in the country is 12 days, it stands at 18 days in Rajasthan,” he said.

A Central team, led by Joint Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, met Mr. Sharma here to deliberate on the strategies to contain the pandemic in the State. Mr. Sharma apprised the Central team of the measures for contact tracing, institutional quarantine and testing facilities for people showing symptoms of COVID-19 infection as well as mobile vans and telemedicine facilities for other patients.

The Minister pointed out that the mortality rate in the State was 2.16%, which was quite less than the national average, and the recovery rate was 67.59%.

The State was at present conducting 18,250 tests daily, which would soon be ramped up to 25,000 per day, he said.

Despite the return of 11 lakh migrants from the cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat and Mumbai, the infection had not spread widely in the rural areas because of micro-planning at the village and subdivision levels, Mr. Sharma said. There were only 2,699 active cases in the State as of now, he added.

“The Medical & Health Department is focusing on other healthcare initiatives, such as immunisation, family welfare, maternal and child health and national health programmes, to ensure that the people’s needs are met, health infrastructure remains intact and the State’s health index is not adversely impacted,” Mr. Sharma said.

Diagnostic tests

The State government will also shortly start diagnostic tests at 21 centres in 15 districts, including the 10 districts where the highest number of migrants have come back from other States.

Besides, two ‘Swasthya Mitras’ trained before the enforcement of COVID-19 lockdown would be appointed in each revenue village for taking forward the health awareness drive, said the Minister.