Coronavirus | Rajasthan seals borders as virus cases continue to rise

The Rajasthan government sealed all state borders on Wednesday in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

All movement to and from the state will be regulated. No person can enter Rajasthan without a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from the state or leave without a pass, Director General Of Police, Law and Order, M.L. Lather said in an order.

Also read | ‘Ruthless containment’ is key to controlling virus spread, says Rajasthan Health Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh

Directions were issued to all range IGs, SPs, commissioners and deputy commissioners in this regard, officials said.

They were asked to put up check posts along state borders with immediate effect and the arrangements would be in place for the next seven days.

Apart from inter-state routes, check posts will be put up at railway stations and airports as well, the order said.

District collectors and superintendents of police will be the authorities for issuing passes and only emergency cases like hospitalisation or death may be exempted, it said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 11,368, with 123 fresh cases reported on Wednesday morning.