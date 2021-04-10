Coronavirus | Rajasthan markets to shut at 7 p.m.

Night curfew extended in 10 cities

The Rajasthan government on Friday extended the timings of night curfew to 10 hours — from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., in nine cities and to 12 hours — from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. — in Udaipur. The curbs will remain in force till April 30.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, presiding over a COVID-19 review meeting here, said the containment zones would be marked in all districts with the enforcement of zero mobility. Regular classes till IX standard will be closed in the rural areas adjoining the cities to protect the children.

The cities where 10-hour night curfew will be imposed are Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Kota, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Alwar, Dungarpur and Abu Road. The markets and commercial establishments in these towns will be closed at 7 p.m.

The curfew timings in Udaipur were extended to 12 hours in view of an exponential increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases. The city recorded 360 positive cases and four deaths on Friday.

In Jaipur, a total of 767 positive cases were reported, but there was no death. Mr. Gehlot said strict measures would be taken for zero mobility, contact tracing and home isolation in the micro containment zones to break the chain of virus infection.