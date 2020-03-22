Coronavirus | Rajasthan completely closed under twin impact of Janata Curfew, State lockdown

The entire Rajasthan remained completely closed on Sunday under the twin impact of the Janata Curfew, for which a call was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the lockdown ordered by the State government to contain the spread of coronavirus. Markets and commercial establishments were shut, vehicles were off the roads and the people stayed indoors.

The roads in Jaipur and all big towns, including Jodhpur, Ajmer, Kota and Udaipur, wore a deserted look as the public transport and even the private taxis did not run. Policemen deployed on the main roads asked the people who ventured out to go back to their homes.

The North-Western Railway, headquartered in Jaipur, cancelled as many as 236 trains since Saturday night, while the Rajasthan Roadways discontinued its bus operations. The Jaipur Metro also suspended its services for a day, though it will run from Monday as an essential service exempted from the lockdown.

The forts, monuments, historic temples and wildlife reserves visited by tourists were also closed. As part of the lockdown, all government and private offices, malls, shops, factories and public transport across the State will remain closed till March 31, while Rajasthan's borders with other States have been sealed.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people to stay at home for their own safety. “The best way to protect ourselves is to stay in our homes. There is a complete lockdown in Rajasthan except for essential services. We will defeat this epidemic together,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted.