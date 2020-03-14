Coronavirus | Rajasthan closes schools, cinema halls till March 30

JAIPUR

14 March 2020 11:05 IST

Decision has been taken as a precautionary measure, says Chief Minister

The Rajasthan government on Saturday decided to close all educational institutions, coaching centres, gymnasiums, cinema halls and theatres till March 30 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who presided over a high-level meeting here, said the decision had been taken as a precautionary measure in accordance with the Centre’s advisory after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Also read: Coronavirus | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

Advertising

Advertising

The ongoing school and college examinations will continue and the functioning of medical and nursing colleges will remain unaffected. Mr. Gehlot appealed to the people to invite a limited number of guests to marriage and other functions.

An 85-year-old man who returned from Dubai to Jaipur on February 28 tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. An Italian couple, who arrived here as part of a large group of tourists from Italy after visiting several towns in Rajasthan, had also tested positive for the virus. The three persons are at present in isolation at a medical facility.

The meeting was informed that the samples of 370 persons in the State had been diagnosed for the coronavirus and only three of them had tested positive. About three lakh people across the State have so far been screened for infection by the dreaded virus.