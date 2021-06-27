Coronavirus | Rahul Gandhi spreading confusion, lies about vaccination: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal

27 June 2021 16:28 IST

He was reacting to a tweet by Mr. Gandhi in which the latter had taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme Mann Ki Baat

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of spreading "misconceptions, confusion and lies" about COVID-19 vaccines, which was leading to many people "putting their lives in danger" by refusing to take the doses.

"Bas har deshwasi tak vaccine pahucha do, fir cahe mann ki baat b hi suna do!" (Just deliver the vaccine to every citizen, and then put forth your Mann ki Baat if you want)," Mr. Gandhi had tweeted.

Hitting back, Mr. Chouhan said the Prime Minister was providing free vaccines to all while Mr. Gandhi was "only spreading confusion".

"Shame on you Rahul baba, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is getting people vaccinated and not you. The Prime Minister is providing free vaccines to all the citizens of the country and you are only spreading confusion! You spread confusion, lied due to which many people refused to get vaccines," Mr. Chouhan said on Twitter.

During the day, seeking to make people shed their reservations about vaccines against coronavirus, Mr. Modi spoke to residents of Dulariya village in MP's Betul district, and the chat was aired on the PM's monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast on Sunday.

The MP CM further tweeted, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji today spoke to the villagers in Dulariya village of Betul district who were not getting vaccinated due to confusion. Explained it to them in simple words and the villagers started taking the vaccine." While the Prime Minister had removed the clouds of confusion about vaccination, the Chief Minister said Mr. Gandhi was "putting people's lives in danger by lying, spreading misconceptions".