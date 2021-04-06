Coronavirus | Puri does not accept tourists without negative RT-PCR report

BHUBANESWAR

06 April 2021 18:09 IST

Passengers arriving from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh being monitored

With daily COVID-19 infections continuing to rise in Odisha, the Puri district administration announced it would keep a close watch on tourists coming from five high risk States.

“The State government had issued a notice about monitoring of passengers coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. We are strictly following the instruction, with tourists without a very recent RT-PCR negative report being sent for seven days of home isolation,” Samarth Verma, Puri District Collector, said on Tuesday.

Mr. Verma said the district administration was collecting samples from visitors arriving without any report to the pilgrimage town.

“We have warned hotel operators of action if they provide accommodation to people without RT-PCR negative report or people who are not ready to go for seven days of isolation,” he said.

Thousands of tourists come to Puri for darshan of the three deities at the 12th century Shree Jagannath Temple every day.

Odisha on Tuesday reported 588 new positive cases. The highest number of 105 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Khordha, followed by 84 persons in Sundargarh. Kalahandi and Jharsuguda reported 64 and 31 fresh cases, respectively.

Total cases have jumped to 3,43,856 in Odisha, and 1,922 lost their lives to the disease. After the reported recovery of 3,38,150 cases, total active cases stood at 3,731.

Meanwhile, local administrations in districts bordering Chhattisgarh have asked people not to come to temples and other religious places to avoid crowding. Odisha has seen a spurt in daily cases in the past few days and many infected persons have been found to have a travel history in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Vegetable vendors on Tuesday threw fresh vegetables on road in Jharsuguda when the district administration shut down the designated vegetable market in view of a rise in COVID-19 cases. Vendors alleged that the administration closed the market without identifying an alternative place for it. They alleged that the government had ignored crowding during election campaigns while they (vegetable traders) were targeted unnecessarily.