Other States

Coronavirus | Punjab shuts all schools till March 31

Devotees wear facemasks as prevention for the spread of the COVID-19 in Amritsar, Punjab.

Devotees wear facemasks as prevention for the spread of the COVID-19 in Amritsar, Punjab.   | Photo Credit: AFP

So far, one person who had returned from Italy had tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab.

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday announced closing of all schools in the state till March 31 as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus.

He, however, said exams would be continued to be conducted according to schedule.

“Holidays have been declared in all government and private schools in the state till March 31 as a precautionary measure,” Mr. Singla said in a statement here.

The state government has formed a seven-member group of ministers to daily review the situation triggered by the coronavirus scare. Hospitals are on high alert, with specialized arrangements to tackle any exigency arising out of the crisis.

So far, one person who had returned from Italy had tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab.

The Health Ministry on Friday put the number of coronavirus cases in the country at 75, which includes a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka who became the country’s first coronavirus fatality.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2020 7:08:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-punjab-shuts-all-schools-till-march-31/article31061530.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY