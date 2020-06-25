Coronavirus | Punjab sees 8 more COVID deaths

Punjab recorded 230 fresh COVID-19 cases on June 24 and reported eight more deaths taking the tally to 113, according to an official statement.
The number of positive cases has reached 4,627. The patients who died were from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Sangrur districts. The major chunk of new cases, 64 and 43 were reported from Sangrur and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 1,415 and 3,099 patients have so far been cured.
Medical Education Minister O. P. Soni, meanwhile, said the first plasma therapy has successfully been administered to two COVID-19 positive patients in Amritsar
Mr. Soni said the plasma therapy has been given to two COVID-19 positive patients currently admitted in Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. The plasma therapy was started at around 3:35 a.m. on June 24 and has been successfully completed. These patients will be followed up for improvement in their condition,” said Mr. Soni.
