Coronavirus | Punjab sees 56 COVID-19 deaths

Punjab recorded 1,689 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and reported 56 more deaths taking the tally to 1,404, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 52,526. The major chunk of the cases, 273 and 188, were reported from Ludhiana and Patiala districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 15,375 and 35,747 patients have so far been cured.

