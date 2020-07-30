Coronavirus | Punjab sees 25 COVID-19 deaths; Haryana 7

Punjab recorded 568 COVID-19 cases on July 29 and reported 25 more deaths taking the tally to 361, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 14,946. The major chunk, 95 and 86, were reported from Ludhiana and Patiala districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 4,372 and 10,213 patients have so far been cured.

In Haryana, 755 cases surfaced, taking the tally of cumulative cases to 33,631. It also reported seven deaths taking the tally to 413. The major chunk, 198 and 91, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. The active cases are 6,798 and 26,420 patients have so far been discharged.