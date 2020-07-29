Coronavirus | Punjab sees 19 covid deaths; Haryana 9

CHANDIGARH

29 July 2020 04:21 IST

The Health department said the active cases are 4,290 and 9,752 patients have so far been cured.

Punjab recorded 612 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and reported 19 more deaths taking the tally to 336, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 14,378. The major chunk of the new cases, 142 and 73, were reported from Ludhiana and Amritsar districts respectively.

In Haryana, 749 cases surfaced taking the tally of cumulative cases to 32,876. It also reported nine deaths taking the tally to 406. The major chunk, 186 and 101, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. The active cases are 6,712 and 25,758 patients have so far been discharged, said statement.

