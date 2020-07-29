Other States

Coronavirus | Punjab sees 19 covid deaths; Haryana 9

A COVID-19 test is in progress at a major hotspot. File

A COVID-19 test is in progress at a major hotspot. File   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

The Health department said the active cases are 4,290 and 9,752 patients have so far been cured.

Punjab recorded 612 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and reported 19 more deaths taking the tally to 336, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 14,378. The major chunk of the new cases, 142 and 73, were reported from Ludhiana and Amritsar districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 4,290 and 9,752 patients have so far been cured.

In Haryana, 749 cases surfaced taking the tally of cumulative cases to 32,876. It also reported nine deaths taking the tally to 406. The major chunk, 186 and 101, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. The active cases are 6,712 and 25,758 patients have so far been discharged, said statement.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2020 4:21:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-punjab-sees-19-covid-deaths-haryana-9/article32216631.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY