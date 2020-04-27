Other States

Coronavirus | Punjab reports one more death

The State reports 5 fresh cases, taking the total to 313

Punjab on Sunday reported one more death from COVID-19, taking the total to 18, an official statement said.

The Health Department said the patient hailed from Jalandhar. The State also reported 5 fresh cases, taking the total number to 313. Three of the cases were from Jalandhar and one each from SBS Nagar and Ludhiana. As many as 84 patients had so far recovered, it said.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu launched a sanitisation drive through drones at Jagatpura in Mohali. It would soon be extended to the other parts.

Mr. Sidhu said the sanitisation of the densely populated, congested areas, especially slums, was a top priority for the government. “Sanitisation through drones would keep the novel coronavirus at bay while protecting against dengue. A drone can carry 10 litres of sanitiser and fly at a height of 15 metres. It can cover 20 feet in diameter at one go and disinfect 6 acres in 10 minutes,” he said.

In the Union Territory of Chandigarh, six fresh cases surfaced, taking the tally to 36, an official statement said.

