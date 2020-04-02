Other States

Coronavirus: Punjab reports fifth death, confirmed cases stand at 46

Punjab Government health wing workers conducts sanitisation with pictures of state Chief Minister and Health Minister pictures on sprayers in front of the house in Sector 63 of Mohali after two fresh cases of Coronavirus were detected in the area on Wednesday, April 01 2020.

Punjab Government health wing workers conducts sanitisation with pictures of state Chief Minister and Health Minister pictures on sprayers in front of the house in Sector 63 of Mohali after two fresh cases of Coronavirus were detected in the area on Wednesday, April 01 2020.   | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

The 62-year-old deceased, a recipient of the Padma Shri award, had recently returned from abroad

Punjab on April 2 reported one more COVID-19 death, taking the tally on account of the deadly virus to five, said an official.

“The 62-year-old patient died around 4.30 in the morning (Thursday). He was found COVID-19 positive and suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. He was also allergic bronchitis,” Prabhdeep Kaur, civil surgeon, Amritsar told, The Hindu.

The patient from Amritsar was a former ‘Hazoori Raagi’ at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar. The deceased, a recipient of the Padma Shri award, had recently returned from abroad. He was undergoing treatment at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital after he complained of breathlessness and began showing symptoms of respiratory distress on March 30.

According to the State’s health department, five persons tested positive on April 1, taking the number of confirmed cases in Punjab to 46.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2020 9:50:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-punjab-reports-fifth-death-confirmed-cases-stand-at-46/article31233382.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY