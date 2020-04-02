Coronavirus: Punjab reports fifth death, confirmed cases stand at 46

Punjab on April 2 reported one more COVID-19 death, taking the tally on account of the deadly virus to five, said an official.

“The 62-year-old patient died around 4.30 in the morning (Thursday). He was found COVID-19 positive and suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. He was also allergic bronchitis,” Prabhdeep Kaur, civil surgeon, Amritsar told, The Hindu.

The patient from Amritsar was a former ‘Hazoori Raagi’ at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar. The deceased, a recipient of the Padma Shri award, had recently returned from abroad. He was undergoing treatment at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital after he complained of breathlessness and began showing symptoms of respiratory distress on March 30.

According to the State’s health department, five persons tested positive on April 1, taking the number of confirmed cases in Punjab to 46.