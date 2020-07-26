Other States

Coronavirus | Punjab reports 9 deaths; Haryana 7

Police personnel note down details of passengers travelling in a bus, in Amritsar. file   | Photo Credit: PTI

Both States record surge in infections

Punjab recorded 468 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and reported nine more deaths taking the tally to 291, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 12,684. The major chunk of the new cases, 155 and 55, were reported from Ludhiana and Amritsar districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 4,096 and 8,297 patients have so far been cured.

In Haryana, 783 cases surfaced, taking the tally of the cumulative cases to 30,538. Haryana also reported seven deaths taking the tally to 389. The major chunk of the new cases, 198 and 125, were reported from Faridabad and Rewari districts respectively. The active cases are 6,495 and 23,654 patients have so far been discharged, said statement.

