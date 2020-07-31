Coronavirus | Punjab reports 511 cases, 10 deaths

Punjab recorded 511 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and reported 10 more deaths, taking the fatalities to 370, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 15,456. The major chunk of new cases, 143 and 73, were reported from Ludhiana and Ferozepur districts respectively. The Health department said there were 4,577 active cases and 10,509 had so far been cured.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has sought the views of deputy commissioners (DC) on opening of gyms and coaching centres. He said he would take a final decision on this and other relaxations in Unlock 3.0 after receiving their inputs.

At a videoconference with the DCs and health officials on COVID containment arrangements, the Chief Minister said that while the Central government had announced certain relaxations, including permission for opening of gyms, as per the Unlock 3.0 guidelines, he would decide on the same after assessing the ground situation.

He said plasma would be provided free of cost to all those in need. Captain Singh directed the Health department to strictly ensure that COVID patients were not charged for plasma therapy and that nobody was allowed to buy or sell plasma, which had proven a life-saver in many cases.

4 deaths in Haryana

In Haryana, 623 cases were reported, taking the total to 34,254. The State reported four deaths, taking the total fatalities to 417. The major chunk of new cases, 184 and 77, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. There were 6,497 active cases and 27,340 patients had so far been discharged, said a statement.