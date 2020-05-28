Coronavirus | Punjab reports 19 cases

Punjab recorded 19 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Thursday taking the tally to 2,158, according to an official statement.
The Health Department said the major chunk, seven and four, were reported from Amritsar and Hoshiarpur districts respectively. The active cases are 172 and 1,946 patients have been cured till May 28, it said. It also issued the guidelines for persons travelling by trains.
State Helpline numbers for COVID-19 | Coronavirus India lockdown Day 65 live updates
“All passengers must wear mask and maintain social distancing. Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the platform [no attendants are allowed]. It is also mandatory that all such passengers will undergo thermal screening before entering the platform and passengers must reach 45 minutes before the departure time,” said the statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism