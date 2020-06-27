Coronavirus | Punjab reports 188 cases, Haryana 421

CHANDIGARH

27 June 2020 02:32 IST

Punjab reported 188 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday and two more deaths, taking the total number of cases to 4,957 and the toll to 122, an official statement said.

The deaths were reported from Bathinda and Fathehgarh Sahib districts. Of the fresh cases, Ludhiana accounted for 67 and Patiala 31. The Health Department said the number of active cases stood at 1,634 and 3,201 patients had so far been discharged on recovery.

In Haryana, 421 fresh cases surfaced, taking the tally to 12,884. The toll went up to 211, with 13 deaths. The major chunk of fresh cases came from Faridabad district, 194, and Gurugram, 93. With 8,016 patients discharged so far, the number of active cases stood at 4,657, an official statement said.

