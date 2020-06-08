Other States

Coronavirus | Punjab records two COVID-19 deaths

Health workers check the temperature of Sikh devotees as they arrive to pay their respects at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar.

Health workers check the temperature of Sikh devotees as they arrive to pay their respects at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Number of positive cases stands at 2,663.

Punjab recorded 55 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Monday and reported two more deaths taking the tally to 53, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 2,663. The patients who died were from Amritsar and Patiala districts. The major chunk of cases, 14 and 12, were reported from Jalandhar and Amritsar districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 482 and 2,128 patients have so far been cured.

