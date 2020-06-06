Coronavirus | Punjab records 46 cases, 1 death

Punjab recorded 46 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday and one more death, taking the positive cases to 2,461 and the toll to 48, according to an official statement.

The patient who died hailed from Tarn Taran district. Of the new cases, 16 were reported from Ludhiana and eight from Jalandhar. The Health Department said the number of active cases stood at 344, and 2,069 patients had so far recovered.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said 2,461 persons had so far tested positive and 2,069 of them recovered. To provide quality health services to pregnant women and children, the newly built 30-bed mother-child hospitals at Dasuya in Hoshiarpur, Samana and Rajpura in Patiala, Khanna in Ludhiana, Nakodar in Jalandhar and Pathankot would be made fully functional by next month.

In Haryana, 316 fresh cases emerged, taking the tally to 3,597, according to an official statement.