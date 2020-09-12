Coronavirus | Punjab records 2,526 cases, 63 deaths

CHANDIGARH

12 September 2020 03:32 IST

19,096 active cases in the State

Punjab recorded 2,526 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths on Friday, taking the fatalities to 2,212, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 74,616. The major chunk of new cases, 326 and 315, were reported from Jalandhar and Patiala districts respectively. The Health department said there were 19,096 active cases and 53,308 had been cured so far.

