Coronavirus | Punjab records 104 COVID-19 cases

CHANDIGARH

16 June 2020 21:11 IST

Number of positive infections has reached 3,371

Punjab recorded 104 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Tuesday and reported one more death taking the tally to 72, according to an official statement.

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 84 live updates | India death toll exceeds 10,000

Advertising

Advertising

The number of positive cases has reached 3,371. The patients who died were from the Ludhiana district. The major chunk of the new cases, 31 and 22, were reported from Jalandhar and Ludhiana districts respectively. The Health Department said the active cases are 838 and 2,461 patients have been cured so far.