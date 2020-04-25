Coronavirus | Punjab police launch digital “remembrance wall” for colleague

The Punjab police on Saturday launched a digital “remembrance wall” to enable admirers of ACP Anil Kohli to pay respects and homage to the corona warrior, who met an untimely death in the performance of his difficult duties. ACP Anil Kohli succumbed to COVID-19 on April 18.

Dinkar Gupta, DGP, said the digital wall is hosted on the URL www.inthelineofduty.in., where visitors can post messages.

Mr. Gupta said the digital wall also has a live map of Punjab where visitors can click on any district for live updates and videos on the work being done by the personnel in the service of the people.

He said the police, besides losing Kohli, suffered a major setback when the hand of ASI Harjit Singh was dismembered while on duty in Patiala on April 19, which grabbed national headlines.

Anil Kohli was born and brought up in Jalandhar. After completing BA in 1989, he became an ASI in 1990 in the Patiala district, when terrorism was at its peak.

He fought valiantly against terrorism and had an unblemished career of over 30 years, during which he earned many commendation certificates for hard work and zeal.

“Our force has been under tremendous pressure ever since the curfew was clamped in the State. But our officers have done a commendable job in terms of both maintenance of law and order and the huge humanitarian effort by serving over 7.60 crore meals in four weeks to the poor and the underprivileged, especially the homeless, daily wage workers and migrants from different States, working in close association with various social and religious institutions. I salute everyone of the 80,000 corona warriors of my force,” said Mr. Gupta.