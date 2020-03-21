Other States

Coronavirus | Punjab parties postpone programmes

With coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rising, political parties in Punjab have put on hold or postponed their programmes to avoid large gatherings.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has deferred its rallies, scheduled till April 13, against the ruling Congress’s failure to keep its election promises. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the party would announce a new schedule.

Also Read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Coronavirus | Janata curfew on March 22 between 7 am and 9 pm, says Modi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has put on hold its membership drive and door-to-door contact programme, besides media interactions, AAP State president Bhagwant Mann said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the State surged to 13 on Saturday.

 |

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 11:12:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-punjab-parties-postpone-programmes/article31131287.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY