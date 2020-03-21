Coronavirus | Punjab parties postpone programmes

With coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rising, political parties in Punjab have put on hold or postponed their programmes to avoid large gatherings.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has deferred its rallies, scheduled till April 13, against the ruling Congress’s failure to keep its election promises. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the party would announce a new schedule.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has put on hold its membership drive and door-to-door contact programme, besides media interactions, AAP State president Bhagwant Mann said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the State surged to 13 on Saturday.