Coronavirus | Punjab and Haryana High Court restricts work to urgent cases

17 March 2020 02:15 IST

Administrative committee announces measures in the wake of COVID-19

As a precautionary measure in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has decided to restrict its functioning to urgent cases till further orders.

The administrative committee of the High Court on Monday decided that all ordinary and regular listed cases will be adjourned. All other fresh criminal and civil matters will be listed by mentioning only.

It was also decided that all anticipatory bails, habeas corpus, protection matters will be listed as per the prevalent filing system. In case of urgency, the matter will be listed only by mentioning.

Also, the ordinary and regular cases mentioned in the cause list of each Bench will be adjourned until or unless there is a specific mentioning of a particular case to be taken up for hearing by counsel representing the respective parties.

Thermal guns

Those who are not directly involved or not associated with a matter listed will not be permitted to enter the court premises, till further orders.

Medical teams with thermal guns will be deployed at each entry gate of the court to check the body temperature of every entrant.

The court notice said litigants were not required to be personally present in the High Court premises for hearing of the cases, unless their presence had been specifically ordered.

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana and the Punjab Haryana High Court Bar Association during the day suspended work in the wake of COVID-19.