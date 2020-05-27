Coronavirus: Pune reports 49 new cases over 12 hours

The uptick in new COVID-19 cases continued relentlessly in Pune district after 49 new ones were reported over a 12-hour span on Wednesday as the district’s cumulative case tally (including deaths and recoveries) reached 6,529, said authorities.

“As many as 25 new cases were reported since Tuesday evening till midnight and a further 24 cases hence,” said Pune District Health Officer (DHO) Bhagwan Pawar.

On Tuesday, Pune reported yet another massive surge of 327 new cases along with nine fatalities to take the district’s total number of deaths to 289. The new cases included 14 personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) who had been deployed for duty in Mumbai. Of these, 40 were from Pimpri-Chinchwad and 32 from the Pune rural region. On Monday, the district reported its highest single-day surge of more than 450 cases.

2,885 active cases

However, of the total 6,529 cases currently in the district, officials said that only 2,885 were active while as many as 3,355 persons had been discharged thus far.

As per figures given by the Pune Zilla Parishad’s Health Department till Tuesday evening, there were 2,836 (not counting the rise in cases on Wednesday) active cases still in various hospitals across the district of whom 2,359 are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Pune city, 208 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and as many as 269 in Pune rural areas.

As many as 214 among these were in a critical condition.

Dr. Pawar said that till Tuesday, the samples of a total 52,522 persons had been tested in Pune district of which 44,646 had returned negative. A total 4,168 persons were at present kept in quarantine facilities in the district.

Along with Pune’s total fatalities, the death toll in Pune division — which includes the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur along with Pune — has now surged to 356.

After Pune, Solapur has the highest death rate with the district reporting three more fatalities on Tuesday to take its toll to 55, while Satara had reported another death to take its total count to eight.

Till Tuesday, almost 3,700 persons across the division had been discharged (around 47% of total cases reported in these five districts).

Meanwhile, one more death along with 30 new cases were reported from Aurangabad district in Marathwada to take the district’s toll to 62 and its cumulative case tally to 1,360, said authorities.

A 65-year-old patient, who tested positive on May 20, passed away on Wednesday morning at a private hospital. The patient was said to be suffering from high blood pressure, said medical officials.