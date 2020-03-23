Coronavirus | Pune police likely to stop vehicular movement in city to contain coronavirus infections

With several citizens in the city still treating the COVID-19 pandemic with levity, the Pune Police on Monday said that it was considering a complete stoppage of vehicular movement in the city till March 31.

While a formal announcement in this regard is awaited, Dr. K. Venkatesham, Commissioner of Police, Pune City, indicated the same on Twitter.

“Vehicle movement will be stopped completely in the evening today pl note…rqst [request] to reduce vehicle movement till formal order. Grocery, medicine, milk, vegetables, chicken, mutton may be taken from neighbourhood (walking distance) pl do not plan for inter district vehicle movement. Stay home is mantra,” said Dr. Venkatesham, in a series of tweets while responding to queries on Twitter.

The Pune police’s move seems to be prompted by the large vehicular movement on the city’s streets a day after the ‘Janata Curfew.’

In defiance of government exhortations to self-quarantine in order to combat the spread of coronavirus, youngsters were seen playing cricket in open stretches in Pune, while several private vehicles were seen moving about the bustling thoroughfares of the city.

The Police Commissioner’s appeal for people to stay indoors to “break the chain of coronavirus” seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

Earlier, Dr. Venkatesham said that 136 police teams were formed to check on people quarantined at home.

He further said that there have been some cases of missing home-quarantined people, who had returned from foreign countries in the past fortnight.

Dr. Venkatesham warned that these persons could face punitive action if they failed to report to the police.

Despite repeated appeals to the public by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope and district authorities to stay indoors, considerable vehicular traffic was still visible on the streets of Mumbai and Pune, prompting the government to consider shutting the Mumbai-Pune expressway to private vehicles.

Till now, 28 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune district, one of whom is in the intensive care unit (ICU) and is said to be critical. The total number of positive cases across Maharashtra surged to 89 on Monday, a spike of 15 cases in the past 24 hours.