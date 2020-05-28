Coronavirus: Pune district’s death toll touches 300; 75 fresh cases in 12-hour span

Pune:

28 May 2020 12:30 IST

According to officials, 2,757 are active cases while as many as 3,661 persons have been discharged so far and 214 cases are critical

Despite a robust recovery rate, the surge in new COVID-19 cases continued unabated in Pune district after 75 people tested positive over a 12-hour span on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 6,718 while the total death count stood at 300 with two more deaths since Wednesday evening, said authorities.

“As many as 75 new cases were reported since Wednesday night,” said Pune District Health Officer Bhagwan Pawar.

Of the total cases, officials said that only 2,757 were active while as many as 3,661 persons had been discharged thus far and 214 cases were ‘critical’.

As per figures given by the Pune Zilla Parishad’s Health Department till Tuesday evening, there were 2,682 (not counting the rise in cases on Thursday) active cases still in various hospitals across the district of whom 2,168 are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Pune city, 265 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and as many as 249 in Pune rural areas.

As many as 214 among these were in a critical condition.

On Wednesday, Pune city witnessed a rise of 105 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 13 while the rural areas saw at least 45 with the district as a whole recording more than 160.

53,469 samples tested so far

Dr. Pawar said that till Wednesday, 53,469 samples had been tested in Pune district of which 45,500 returned negative. As many as 947 samples were tested on Wednesday. A total 4,055 persons are at present kept in quarantine facilities in the district.

Along with Pune’s total fatalities, the death toll in Pune division — which includes the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur along with Pune — has now surged to 382.

After Pune, Solapur has the highest death rate with the district reporting at least eight fatalities on Wednesday to take its toll to 64, while Satara reported five deaths to take its total count to 13.

Till Wednesday, almost 3,841 of a total of 8,122 positive persons across the division had been discharged (around 47% of total cases reported in these five districts).

Meanwhile, Aurangabad district in Marathwada reported yet another death along with 35 new caseson Thursday morning to take the district’s death toll to 66 and its cumulative case tally to 1,375, said authorities.

A 72-year-old patient, who tested positive on May 20, passed away on Wednesday night at a private hospital after testing positive the same day. The cause of death was multi-organ failure as a result of pneumonia, said medical officials.