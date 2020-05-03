Coronavirus: Pune district reports more than 60 new cases in 12-hour span

Pune reported another spike of 68 new COVID-19 cases over a 12-hour span, taking the district’s cumulative tally of active positive cases to 1464, said health officials on May 3.

“As many as 62 new cases were reported between 9 p.m. Saturday and midnight, while a further six have been reported till today morning,” said District Health Officer (DHO) Bhagwan Pawar.

Till date, Pune district has reported a total of 1980 COVID-19 cases, which includes 1464 active cases, 103 deaths and 413 persons discharged.

While the details of the new cases are awaited, the bulk of them were reported from Pune city, said authorities.

As per figures given by the Pune Zilla Parishad Health Department till Saturday evening, 1396 active cases were recorded which included 1321 cases in Pune city, 59 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and 16 in Pune rural areas.

Of these 1396 cases, 1,117 are presently undergoing treatment in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) – run hospitals, 155 in Sassoon and BJ Medical College Hospitals, 49 in civil hospitals, 16 in rural hospitals and 59 in PCMC-run hospitals.

71 of these cases are said to be in a critical condition.

Dr. Pawar said that till yesterday, the samples of a total 16,254 persons had been tested in Pune district of whom 13,933 samples had returned negative. The district has witnessed a surge of nearly 300 new coronavirus cases in the past 72 hours.

Counting Pune, the death toll in Pune division - which includes the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur along with Pune – now stands at 113, with Solapur reporting six deaths, Satara district recording two, and Kolhapur and Sangli each had reported one death thus far.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr. Deepak Mhaisekar informed that till Saturday, there were a total 2,087 cases in the division of which 1,566 were active.

Meanwhile, at least 17 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Aurangabad district in the State’s Marathwada region, taking the total number of cases to 273 of which 239 were active positive cases, said to health officials in the district.

16 of these cases were reported from the city’s Mukundwadi area, said sources at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GCMH).

The district had recorded its first Covid-19 positive case on March 15. Over the next 45 days, while the number of cases increased, the contagion seemed to be in check as the tally was a little over 50 cases.

“However, in the last week or so, the district has witnessed an alarming surge of more than 220 cases, with a daily spike of an average 25 cases,” said an official from GCMH.