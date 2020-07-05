Coronavirus | Pune businessman gets himself ₹2.89 lakh gold mask

Pune

05 July 2020 10:30 IST

Nearly 55 gm of the yellow metal has been used in making the mask.

At a time when wearing face mask is mandatory to contain the spread of coronavirus, a businessman from Maharashtra’s Pune district has got himself a customised gold mask worth ₹2.89 lakh.

Nearly 55 gm of the yellow metal has been used in making the mask, businessman Shankar Kurhade, a resident of Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad town, told reporters here while wearing the gold mask.

“I saw a news on television about a silver mask. I then spoke to my jeweller and ordered a gold mask,” he said.

The jeweller delivered the mask, costing ₹2.89 lakh, in 10 days, the businessman said, adding that he also distributed relief material to the needy people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, another businessman from Pimpri-Chinchwad Datta Phuge shot to fame in 2012 when got made a shirt of 3.5 kg of gold, worth ₹1.27 crore, and wore it in public.

Phuge, who was in the business of money-lending and chit-fund, was killed here in 2016 by a group of persons over a suspected monetary dispute.