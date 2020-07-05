Other States

Coronavirus | Pune businessman gets himself ₹2.89 lakh gold mask

Shankar Kurhade, a businessman in Pune district, wears a protective mask made of gold to curb the spread of coronavirus disease.

Shankar Kurhade, a businessman in Pune district, wears a protective mask made of gold to curb the spread of coronavirus disease.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Nearly 55 gm of the yellow metal has been used in making the mask.

At a time when wearing face mask is mandatory to contain the spread of coronavirus, a businessman from Maharashtra’s Pune district has got himself a customised gold mask worth ₹2.89 lakh.

Nearly 55 gm of the yellow metal has been used in making the mask, businessman Shankar Kurhade, a resident of Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad town, told reporters here while wearing the gold mask.

“I saw a news on television about a silver mask. I then spoke to my jeweller and ordered a gold mask,” he said.

The jeweller delivered the mask, costing ₹2.89 lakh, in 10 days, the businessman said, adding that he also distributed relief material to the needy people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch | Dos and don'ts of wearing masks
 

Earlier, another businessman from Pimpri-Chinchwad Datta Phuge shot to fame in 2012 when got made a shirt of 3.5 kg of gold, worth ₹1.27 crore, and wore it in public.

Phuge, who was in the business of money-lending and chit-fund, was killed here in 2016 by a group of persons over a suspected monetary dispute.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2020 10:38:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-pune-businessman-gets-himself-289-lakh-gold-mask/article31993192.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY