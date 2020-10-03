Coronavirus | Pulwama sees antibody prevalence jump from 2 to 27% in just 2 months

Srinagar

03 October 2020 21:57 IST

It means the disease has been spreading considerably, says nodal officer for COVID-19

South Kashmir’s Pulwama district has witnessed a jump from 2% prevalence of the COVID-19-generated antibodies among the location population to 27.3% in just two months, indicating the trend of “fast-growing prevalence” in the Valley.

According to the latest survey of the premier Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 413 blood samples were collected in 10 different clusters of Pulwama.

“Of the 413, 113 reported to be positive for IgG antibodies against SARS CoV-2 [COVID-19] infection, which makes it to 27.3% prevalence, with Sona Samilo village cluster showing highest 52.5% positive prevalence,” the survey suggested.

The first round of the ICMR’s national sero-survey in Pulwama district carried out between May-June showed only 2% prevalence.

“From just 2% to over 27% in two months means the disease has been spreading considerably. We are expecting a similar pattern in other districts too,” Dr. Salim Khan, nodal officer for COVID-19 and Head of the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine (SPM), Government Medical College, Srinagar, said.

According to the official figures, Pulwama has reported 4,035 positive cases, including 39 cases reported on Saturday. “Around 3,561 recovered and 70 deaths were recorded so far,” the official said.

The UT registered 975 positive cases including 591 from the Jammu division and 384 from the Kashmir division.

“Ninteen COVID-19 deaths have been reported including 11 from the Jammu division and eight from the Kashmir division,” officials said.

It has recorded 78,228 positive cases so far and witnessed 1,231 deaths.