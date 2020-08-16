Coronavirus | Public opinion to decide reopening of Assam schools

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says suggestions from people will be analysed on August 25

The outcome of an analysis of suggestions from people will decide whether or not schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Assam would be reopened, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Educational institutions have remained closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The State government had a fortnight ago proposed some guidelines for reopening schools and colleges from September 1 besides seeking feedback from the stakeholders.

“We have been receiving suggestions from the people. We will take a call after analysing them on August 25,” he said on Sunday.

The government would also weigh the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Dr. Sarma had earlier set certain conditions for schools to reopen such as not letting in students up to Class IV and making it mandatory for all teachers and staff to undergo COVID-19 tests.

The other conditions included conducting Classes V-VIII at a village field or an open space with a maximum of 15 students in attendance at a time.

Cash for plasma donors

A charitable trust based in central Assam’s Hojai district has offered ₹5,000 each for plasma donors in the district. It hoped the cash reward would encourage people who recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma for the fight against the novel coronavirus.

“We are offering the money to each of the first 100 donors as gratitude. We offered the proposal to the district administration which has been accepted,” said trust’s chairman Rohit Agarwala.

He said the reward scheme would be implemented through the Hojai district administration.