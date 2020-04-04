Coronavirus | Positive cases jump to 20

Odisha made a quantum jump in coronavirus infection by reporting as many as 15 new cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 20 in the State on Friday.

Of the 15 new cases, 10 belonged to the capital city of Bhubaneswar, while two were reported from Bhadrak and one each from Cuttack, Puri and Jajpur. The 10 cases detected in the capital include seven close contacts of P.K. Dalabehera, who was tested positive as the State’s fifth case on Wednesday. Mr. Dalabehera had no travel history. The remaining three patients belonged to one family in Bomikhal area of the city.

Till Thursday, Odisha had recorded only five COVID-19 cases. With 15 fresh cases the State’s tally has gone up to 20 forcing the State government to enforce complete shutdown for 48 hours in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak town since 8 p.m. on Friday.