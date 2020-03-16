Coronavirus: Political parties in Bengal urge postponement of civic polls

Kolkata:

State Election Commission to meet parties on Monday to discuss the issue

The major political parties in West Bengal have urged the State Election Commission to postpone the coming civic polls in the State in view of the COVID-19 scare. The poll panel has called a meeting on Monday with political parties to discuss the issue.

“In the wake of such a crisis, we will appeal to the State Election Commission to defer the upcoming municipal elections. In fighting this, academicians, political parties must stand together shoulder to shoulder with the people we represent,” a statement from the Trinamool Congress said.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the party would support a decision of deferring the polls. “We are ready for polls, but in the wake of this crisis, if for the larger interest of the people, the State government and SEC take a decision, we will support it,” Mr. Ghosh said. The Left and the Congress, which are likely to contest the polls together, are also willing to support the deferring of the polls.

State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has also advised the Commission to take note of the totality of the situation while deciding the dates of the polls. “Post my interaction with the State Election Commissioner and my subsequent communication to him, I am confident the State Election Commission would take appropriate calls on dates of civic elections taking note of totality of circumstances and the contemporaneous situation,” Mr. Dhankar said.

Elections to several civic bodies, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, were likely to be held in next few weeks and the parties have already hit the campaign mode.