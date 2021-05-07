Coronavirus | PM Modi calls Tripura Chief Minister to take stock of situation in State

IAF plane delivers Oxygen concentrators.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured all support to Tripura government to contain the second wave of the coronavirus in the State. The Prime Minister made a telephone call to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday to enquire about the Covid-19 situation and preparedness of the State Government.

“Prime Minister extended best wishes to the people of the State and assured us of all possible help to fight the pandemic,” Chief Minister Deb said in a statement.

Meanwhile an India Air Force AN-32 cargo plane landed at the MBB Airport in Agartala to deliver 60 Oxygen Concentrators. These concentrators are part of the medical aid India received from the United States.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Deb, who also holds the Health portfolio, inaugurated a 300-bed Covid Care Centre within the compound of the International Trade Fair Centre in Agartala. 100 beds of the centre are fitted with Oxygen cylinders.

The Chief Minister said that Covid centres are functioning in all districts and there has not been a dearth for medicine and equipments at health facilities in the State. He ruled out the possibility of imposing a State-wide lockdown at least for now, but said the government was planning declaring crowded markets as containment zones.

Meanwhile West Tripura District Magistrate Raval Hemendra Kumar issued an order to declare Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Centre as Dedicated Covid Health Centre.

Meanwhile the surge of Covid-19 infections in Tripura continues. The State recorded 315 new cases and one fatality over past 24 hours, the Health Department bulletin informed.

Tripura is among the States where the deadly double mutant variety of the Covid virus has been detected. The government has enforced a daily 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in all towns including Agartala, apart from enforcing other restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.