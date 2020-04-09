Other States

Coronavirus patient dies in Ahmedabad; Gujarat toll reaches 17

Migrant workers from other states and the homeless rest at a shelter set up at a mall during lockdown in Ahmedabad on April 07, 2020. Nation is observing lock-down for 21 days to curb the havoc of Coronavirus.

Migrant workers from other states and the homeless rest at a shelter set up at a mall during lockdown in Ahmedabad on April 07, 2020. Nation is observing lock-down for 21 days to curb the havoc of Coronavirus.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat has risen to 241.

A 48-year-old man died of coronavirus in Ahmedabad, taking the death toll due to the disease in Gujarat to 17, an official said on Thursday.

The man was also suffering from co-morbid conditions, including high blood pressure, principal secretary, (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

He died in the morning at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad.

The sudden spike in the number of new cases is due to the intensive surveillance in areas which have been declared as ‘hotspots’ in Ahmedabad and other major cities of Gujarat, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Out of the 55 new cases, 50 are from Ahmedabad, two from Surat, and one each from Dahod, Anand and Chhotaudepur district, she said.

Ahmedabad has so far reported 133 cases out of the total 241. So far, 26 coronavirus patients have been discharged after recovery.

