Coronavirus | Pandemic pushing pharma industry to innovate: expert

24 April 2021 03:40 IST

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the pharmaceutical industry to innovate with the use of digitisation which would help it collaborate better with medical professionals, a pharmaceutical management expert said here on Thursday. The biggest impact is visible in the shape of new consultation norms, he said.

While the pandemic has raised unparalleled demands during its second wave in India, the response of the pharmaceutical industry through innovations would bring in the best possible services, said Sandeep Narula, assistant dean, School of Pharmaceutical Management at the Jaipur-based Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR).

Dr. Narula said the pharmaceutical service industry would face a “humanitarian challenge” with the paradigm shift in the job description of its professionals, who would focus on offering paid consultation. The telemedicine and teleconsultation started during the pandemic would continue to play an important role in the treatment of patients, he said.

“In the slow shift from personal platform to digital platform, the technologies will create efficiency and flexibility, but this transformation will require a change in the mindset not just among the consumers but also among those serving within the industry,” said Dr. Narula. He cited the example of artificial intelligence algorithms being used for diagnostic tests.

The IIHMR has also established a School of Public Health (SPH) here to make policy interventions for building public health capacity and skills in Rajasthan. The SPH is expected to play an important role in healthcare management in the post-COVID-19 scenario. The institution has recommended action for reducing health inequities to face the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Laying emphasis on harnessing new technologies, Dr. Narula said since all physicians may not be digitally literate, it would be a challenge to make the data offered by pharmaceutical representatives chargeable.

“COVID-19 has pushed the whole ecosystem five years ahead of time... What seemed impossible yesterday is now an innovative theory applied across the field. Any shift must be in favour of the workforce which has been the pharma industry’s backbone,” Dr. Narula said. The government and the industry must implement in unison the innovations and mandates feasible for all stakeholders, he added.