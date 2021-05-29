Coronavirus | Overall positivity rate is 3.5%, says Uttar Pradesh

State aims at vaccinating 1 crore people in June

The positive rate for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours has come down to 0.8% while the recovery rate stood at 96.10%, the State government said on Saturday.

The overall positivity rate, however, stood at 3.5%, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Health.

In May, the positivity rate has been 5.5%, he said.

The cases continued to drop as 2,287 new cases were recorded while 7,902 were discharged in the last 24 hours. The State recorded 157 deaths.

The State has 46,201 active cases, out of which 26,187 are in home isolation, the government said.

Of the 3.30 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1.54 were RT-PCR, the government said.

So far, 34.24 lakh people have got both doses of vaccine while 1.42 crore received the first dose, according to official figures.

In the 18-44 age group, 18.22 lakh persons have got vaccinated.

From June 1, the State will begin a new vaccination drive as it aims to vaccinate 1 crore people in the month. It will also open vaccination for the 18-44 age group in all 75 districts.