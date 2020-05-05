Other States

Coronavirus | Over six lakh migrants have returned to Uttar Pradesh since March, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh says that this included over 50,000 migrants who entered the State in the last three days.

Over 6.5 lakh workers and labourers have returned to Uttar Pradesh since the lockdown in March, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday. This included over 50,000 migrants who entered the State in the last three days, he said.

1,150 migrant workers reach Odisha’s Ganjam district from Kerala

The bulk of the migrants, over six lakh, returned during the first phase of the lockdown during March 27-29, said the Chief Minister. More than than 10,000 State buses have been deployed in transporting them home.

State-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing, and a map of confirmed cases in India

Without taking names, Mr. Adityanath criticised Opposition parties and accused them of “unnecessarily” indulging in politics instead of serving the people.

Uttar Pradesh starts bringing back workers

“People will give a befitting reply to these people for their negative attitude,” Mr. Adityanath said in a video address.

