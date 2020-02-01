Coronavirus outbreak: Two Europeans quarantined in Goa

Two persons from Europe, who arrived in Goa from China, have been kept in an isolation ward at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, officials said.
This comes a day after another foreign national, who was admitted to the GMCH for suspected coronavirus, tested negative for the infection.
“Two European nationals, who landed in Goa after visiting China, have been kept in an isolation ward at the GMCH for possible exposure to novel coronavirus,” GMCH dean Shivanand Bandekar told PTI.
“They were admitted to the GMCH after being shifted from a private hospital. Their blood samples have been sent for testing to a Pune-based laboratory,” he added.
The foreign national, who was earlier quarantined at the GMCH and tested negative for the infection, was discharged on Friday, the official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.