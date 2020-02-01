Other States

Coronavirus outbreak: Two Europeans quarantined in Goa

Shivanand Bandekar, dean of Goa Medical College and Hosptial, says, “Their blood samples have been sent for testing to a Pune-based laboratory.”

Two persons from Europe, who arrived in Goa from China, have been kept in an isolation ward at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, officials said.

This comes a day after another foreign national, who was admitted to the GMCH for suspected coronavirus, tested negative for the infection.

“Two European nationals, who landed in Goa after visiting China, have been kept in an isolation ward at the GMCH for possible exposure to novel coronavirus,” GMCH dean Shivanand Bandekar told PTI.

“They were admitted to the GMCH after being shifted from a private hospital. Their blood samples have been sent for testing to a Pune-based laboratory,” he added.

The foreign national, who was earlier quarantined at the GMCH and tested negative for the infection, was discharged on Friday, the official said.

